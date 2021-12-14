I Want To Take It Back!

There is now an anthem for technophobes around the world!
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 14, 2021

Shirley Serban is a prolific song parodist covering a wide range of subjects. In this video, she acknowledges the struggle that technophobes and the tech-challenged have with smart phones and laptops. I can relate, especially whenever changes happen to any of the sites that I use, including this site, which usually occur just about the time I figured out what I was doing. The song is set to an interesting blend of the Rolling Stones' Paint It Black and Pink Floyd's Brick In The Wall.

Open thread below...

