Memo To Conservatives: If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It!

After the 2020 elections, Wisconsin, like many other states, had frauditors and lawsuits coming out of the woodwork. And there still looking for any excuse, regardless of how credible it may or may not be, to increase voter suppression.

In the latest of these Republican debacles, a conservative group who laughingly call themselves Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty (WILL), released a report with the results of the election fraudit they committed. (It should be noted that WILL is the creation of and heavily donated to by the Bradley Foundation.)

In summary, the report announced that they found nothing improper about the 2020 elections, but then went on to make numerous recommendations, each adding to the voter suppression that the state is already overburdened with.

The report from the institute concluded there were no indications of widespread fraud and there was nothing suspicious about voter turnout or the timing of the vote tally. In addition, voting machines operated properly, the report found. Despite those findings, the institute leveled numerous criticisms at how the election was conducted and contended changes need to be made for future contests.

WILL admitted that they found no signs of widespread voter fraud and that the voting machines, including Dominion, all worked as they should.

TFG and the pillow guy must both be still throwing temper tantrums over this.

As noted above, despite finding nothing improper with how the election was conducted, they still had numerous recommendations for "fixes" to the system:

The report recommended hiring separate attorneys for Democratic and Republican members of the state Elections Commission; allowing lawmakers to sign off on guidance the commission sends to election clerks; requiring the commission to issue decisions within 60 days after it receives election complaints; establishing minimum security requirements for ballot drop boxes, such as video surveillance; banning or limiting private grants to help local governments run their elections; setting clear standards on when clerks can fix errors on ballot paperwork; and requiring all communities to set the same hours for early voting.

WILL also felt that voter databases should be free to the public instead of the current charge of $12,500. Why should they have to pay to do their voter caging?

Surprisingly, WILL did make one recommendation that actually made sense - allowing clerks to start counting absentee ballots the day before Election Day to help speed up announcing the election results. Then again, given Wisconsin's history, this would only make it easier for Republican clerks to mysteriously discover ballot drops that could swing an election.