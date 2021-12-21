Jan. 6 Committee Is Looking Into Criminal Referral For Trump

“Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’s official proceeding to count electoral votes?” Liz Cheney asked.
By Susie MadrakDecember 21, 2021

Sources say investigators for the Jan. 6th committee are looking into whether there was wire fraud by Republicans who raised millions of dollars off false claims that the election was stolen, and whether Trump and his minions obstructed Congress by trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden's electoral votes. Via the New York Times:

Behind the scenes, the committee’s day-to-day work is being carried out by a team of 40 investigators and staff members, including former federal prosecutors. The panel has obtained more than 30,000 records and interviewed more than 300 witnesses, including about a dozen last week whom committee members say provided “key” testimony.

In recent weeks, the committee has publicly signaled its interest in the question of criminality. Shortly after obtaining from Mr. Meadows 9,000 pages of documents — including text messages and a PowerPoint presentation — the panel’s top Republican, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, read from the criminal code at a televised hearing.

She suggested that Mr. Trump, by failing to stop the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, might have violated the federal law that prohibits obstructing an official proceeding before Congress.

“We know hours passed with no action by the president to defend the Congress of the United States from an assault while we were trying to count electoral votes,” Ms. Cheney said, adding: “Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’s official proceeding to count electoral votes?”

Well, duh. I mean, we already know this. The point is, can they persuade Merrick Garland to pursue criminal charges against a former president?

