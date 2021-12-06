Jim Jordan Claims Real Americans Are Done With COVID

COVID is not done with them.

It's true Trump and his traitorous minions are using lies and conspiracy theories trying to separate this country into warring factions so that the narcissistic buffoon can raise millions of dollars and have his ego massaged.

Rep. Jim Jordan is one of those sycophants that is causing red state Americans not to get vaccinated.

Which means they they have a much higher infection rate.

which means they are dying 3X more than Biden voters.

That's not a glitch in the matrix.

Real America is done with #COVID19.



The only people who don’t understand that are Fauci and Biden. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 2, 2021

NPR has a new report that states Pro-Trump counties now have far higher COVID death rates and Misinformation is to blame.

Since May 2021, people living in counties that voted heavily for Donald Trump during the last presidential election have been nearly three times as likely to die from COVID-19 as those who live in areas that went for now-President Biden. That's according to a new analysis by NPR that examines how political polarization and misinformation are driving a significant share of the deaths in the pandemic

Hear that, Jim?

President Biden and Dr. Fauci are trying to save lives.

Why are you helping to kill your own supporters?