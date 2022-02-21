Red State COVID Is Real

Statistics don't lie.
Red State COVID Is Real
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoFebruary 21, 2022

Two new reports show that Covid is killing more people in red states.

People who refuse to get vaccinated instead of following CDC guidelines are much more likely to DIE. Period.

The NY Times shows statistics that when COVID hit in 2020, it was most dire in heavily populated blue states, but after vaccines were produced, Red States topped the charts.

Only after the vaccines became widely available, in early 2021 — and liberals were much more willing to get shots than conservatives — did Covid become a disproportionately Republican illness. By the summer of 2021, the gap was soaring.

This is a tragedy led by right-wing opportunists from Fox News, Republicans in Congress, and others supporting the angry and small anti-vax community.

It was done for TV ratings, profits, and political power. Evil incarnated.

As the chart makes clear, the toll has been even worse in counties where Trump won by a landslide than in counties that he won narrowly.This phenomenon is an example of how the country’s political polarization has warped people’s thinking, even when their personal safety is at stake. It is a tragedy — and a preventable one, too.

It's unconscionable.

ABC News reports: "Infectious disease doctors say it is still mainly unvaccinated people, most of whom are in their 30s and 40s with no underlying health issues, who are dying."

