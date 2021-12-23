JOY: Watch This Third-Grade Teacher Make A Hail Mary Shot

Can we take all this joy in one day? Here's teacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick, from Drexel Hill PA, making a bunch of third-graders at Holy Trinity School in D.C.'s Georgetown very, very happy by making a full-court shot. Via meaww.com:

"Ms. Fitz threw a Hail Mary and promised all the 3rd graders hot chocolate if she made the shot. Well, God was looking out for her ...Frigid last week of school, here we come! #ADWCommUNITY #hailmaryshot #hailmary #basketball #hailmaryball" read the school's post.

Ms. Fitz has been a baller since high school and an outstanding one at that. She led the Notre Dame de Namur team to the PAISAA semifinals as a senior. She was later named as a third-team all-state Class AAA honoree, and was awarded the Mark Ward Basketball Award for Sportsmanship and Outstanding Play. She played for the Rutgers WBB team - the Scarlet Knights - as a redshirt senior where she appeared in 31 contests with 16 starts, averaged 1.7 points, 0.5 assists, and 0.4 points per game.

After the video went viral, Ms Fitz has now achieved a huge fanbase and social media is inundated with words of praise for her. "You Rock Ms Fitz," a tweet read. "Love the pose, Ms. Fitz. Please send me the bill," wrote another fan. Former basketball player Rex Chapman wrote, "Teachers deserve a bazillion dollars a year. Also, Ms. Fitz has crazy range…" Another user tweeted, "Can’t stop watching! The pure joy in those screaming voices makes me smile! Go, Ms. Fitz"