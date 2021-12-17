Louisiana Judge Blames Sedative For Racism Caught On Video

A recently elected Republican judge in Lafayette City is on unpaid leave after the release of a home video showing multiple people in her home using racists slurs following a failed burglary attempt. Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet confirmed that the footage was filmed in her home and was caught on tape repeatedly saying the "n word" when describing the alleged burglar. She also referred to him as a "roach."

The Daily Advertiser reports that while no one speaking can actually be seen on video, multiple people are saying the "n word" and a male voice says "Mom's yelling, n-----, n-----" and a female voice says "we have a n-----. It's a n-----, like a roach."

The attempted burglary was caught on camera early Saturday morning and a 59-year old Black man was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary. When speaking to the press, Odinet apparently lied, saying it was an "armed burglary" when the suspect was not found to have a weapon. For a judge to lie this blatantly, in addition to the racism, is....shocking.

For her part, the judge continues to lie, saying that it was the meds that made her say racist things. I mean, the meds MADE HER RACIST because clearly, she is not racist. That is just a side effect of the medication. Normal people always become racist and say racist things when taking medications that calm them down and reduce inhibitions. Right?

She said: "I was given a sedative at the time of the video. I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it. Anyone who knows me and my husband knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. We ask for your understanding, forgiveness, patience, and prayers."

Prayers to make your racism go away?

Calls for her resignation came in fast and furious. The local NAACP President Michael Toussaint said “Hate, in any form, cannot stand and must be condemned" while also calling for her to step down.

City Marshal Reggie Thomas, who "leads the City Court's law enforcement arm and is the first Black person to be elected to a citywide office in Lafayette," is also calling for Odinet to be held accountable, adding that "a mere ineffectual and weak apology will not suffice."

Clearly time for a full review of any of her cases where the defendant was Black. She clearly has a bias and views Black defendants as "roaches." That sort of mentality may have impacted her decisions from the bench.

She also should be forced to step down. This is inexcusable, especially from someone who has risen to the level of judge.