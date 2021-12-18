Mike's Blog Round Up

A very special "Three Ghosts of Christmas" edition
By Frances LangumDecember 18, 2021

On this day in 1971 T. Rex scored their first No.1 album with their sixth release 'Electric Warrior' -- Above, T. Rex, "Get It On"

The War on Christmas Past: From the 2005 archives of the late Steve Gilliard, in which Bill O'Reilly promises to "bring horror" to alleged "anti-Christian forces" who oppose Christmas:

The War on Christmas Present: Patheos walks us through "... the ‘war’ on Christmas 2021".

Americans United for Separation of Church and State reports on the War on Christmases Yet to Come: Christian Nationalists Remain Eager To Fight The Mythical ‘War On Christmas.’ No One Else Is

Attention space nerds! NASA confirms next Friday -- Christmas Eve -- is the launch of its awesome new telescope. Another Zappadan miracle!

Round Up by Driftglass also of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) CrooksandLiars (dot) com.

