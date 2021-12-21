No More Mister Nice Guy: Patent bullsh*t from anti-vaxxers.

XpostFactoid: If the Build Back Better bill fails to pass, the increased health insurance subsidies provide by the American Rescue Plan Act will go *poof* next year.

Calculated Risk: The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are still experiencing delays in unloading inbound ships.

The Beinart Notebook: Trump doesn’t merely believe American Jews should have dual loyalty to Israel; he demands it.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I want to thank Vice President Mike Pence. A tremendous supporter, a tremendous supporter of yours. And Karen. And they go there and they love your country. They love your country." (Donald Trump, to American rabbis at the White House Hanukkah event, December 6, 2018)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.