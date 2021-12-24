Mock, Papers, Scissors: Polling shows the right-wing human centipede does not trust the government.

Buttermilk Sky: A snapshot from holidays in hell.

Blue NC: Republican appellate judges in the Tar Heel State are living high on the hog.

The Rectification of Names: Sorry, American media, but the numbers tell the story; the Biden economy is booming after the Trump slump.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"A buffoon could have kept the recovery going, and in fact one has so far." (Jen Psaki, September 9, 2018)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.