Seems Like People Are Missing The Real Mark Meadows Story

Everyone seems to be missing the obvious.
By Susie MadrakDecember 14, 2021

If you've been watching the news since last night, when Liz Cheney read out Mark Meadow's text records for all to hear, you might have the impression that everyone around Donald Trump was shocked and frantic over the violence taking place on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6th -- presumably because they saw it as an existential threat to our democracy.

Maybe people are reading it wrong.

The plan all along was to create a clash between "patriots" and antifa/BLM that would allow Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and stay in office.

Leftists threw a major monkey wrench into the plot by not showing up. (Thank you, leftists. Major props!)

And because Trump minions knew that anticipated clash was the crisis they built their message around, they panicked for one reason only: because of how it looked. How it looked that Trump supporters were rampaging through the Capitol like the thugs they claimed Democrats were!

The entire Trump presidency was built around TV moments. Trump even hired people on the basis of how they looked on TV! Everything they did was based on the visuals. (Who specializes in creating misleading visuals? Fox News, of course.)

The White House plotters and their media minions tried desperately to cling to the pre-determined narrative of antifa thugs -- even though there weren't any.

So don't credit them for concern about the Capitol. As far as I can see, they didn't care about anything other than their own necks.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue