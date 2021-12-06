John Oliver laments what passes for advertising these days for snacks - posting tweets with tired out and senseless trends and memes. He advises the snack companies and their ad agencies to go back to what actually worked - snack video games, using various mascots like 7Up's red dot, Chester Cheetah and Pepsi Man.

I would like to see them take it even further, with games where the hero fights opponents - Pepsi Man vs the Koolaid Guy, Wendy vs Popeye vs Colonel Sanders vs Ronald McDonald vs Burger King in a giant Rumble Royale type of game,

Open thread below...