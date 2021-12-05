'Stretch That Rope': MAGA Conspiracy Theorist Calls For Mass Hangings Of 'Traitors'

Via Roy Edroso on Twitter, here's a story about a prominent Republican who's making death threats against the Democratic governor and others:

Joe Oltmann, founder and president of the activist group FEC United and host of the “Conservative Daily” podcast, made a series of comments about the hanging of political opponents on his show throughout the week. On Friday, Oltmann listened as his co-host, Max McGuire, read aloud the names of the 19 Senate Republicans who this week voted with Democrats to approve an 11-week stopgap spending bill.... “There’s your list of 19 traitors to the American people, along with all the other traitors to the American people,” Oltmann said in response. “I want people to go out there and get some wood. The gallows are getting wider and longer. We should be able to build gallows all the way from Washington, D.C., to California.” “We just have a line of executions of traitors through the United States of America,” Oltmann continued.

More:

Later in Friday’s show, Oltmann talked about an online post responding to [Governor Jared] Polis, in which he said he’d called the governor a liar and a traitor. “So that’s what I sent to Gov. Polis. Gallows. I had to stretch that rope,” Oltmann said.

The story quotes Oltmann saying that he's being "funny." And this, I guess, is meant to be hilarious, too:

“I went and bought a bunch of rope,” he added. “That way I can pull people behind my car when their body parts fall off, so it’s far enough behind, doesn’t get any blood on it. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that on here.” ... “I’m not being very good today,” Oltmann said. “I almost feel like I’m maybe getting a little too graphic on the fact that I want to hang them from the neck till they’re dead.”

That would be this Joe Oltmann:

A far-right activist who hosted a podcast went public with a fantastical claim just weeks ahead of the 2020 election. ... Colorado’s Joe Oltmann says he listened to a phone call hosted by left-wing "antifa" activists in September 2020. On the call, Oltmann purports that security director Eric Coomer of Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems said he could fix the vote to guarantee President Trump's re-election defeat. The claim — denied by Coomer and backed by no evidence — ricocheted through willing conservative media outlets and made its way to the Trump campaign as the basis for its claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Coomer says he and his family have since faced death threats and doxxing. As a result, he went into hiding. He filed a defamation lawsuit -- and Oltmann went on to attack and defy the judge hearing the suit, Marie Avery Moses.

... the man whose claims sparked the firestorm is defying a “civility order” from the judge by attacking her and others on social media. Oltmann came into the courtroom about 40 minutes after the hearing started on Wednesday.... At the end of the day Wednesday, one of Coomer’s attorneys alerted the judge to disparaging posts Oltmann allegedly made about her on Telegram, a social media website popular with conservatives. The Colorado Sun found Telegram posts from Oltmann accusing the judge of being “so obviously compromised and colluding with the radical agenda” and calling Coomer and his lawyers liars. Coomer’s lawyers told Moses they wanted the posts to stop: “This endangers us, our client and the court.” ... Oltmann vowed Wednesday night to defy the judge’s order, which he likened to “Nazi Germany” and even threatened to sue her.... ... He’s already defied court orders in the case. In August, the judge ordering him to pay costs and legal fees for the plaintiffs when he didn’t show up to an in-person deposition.... the judge barred his lawyers from disputing certain evidence after he refused to identify the alleged person who got him access to Coomer’s private Facebook posts.

Oltmann is always like this. Here's an October 2020 story I told you about a few months ago:

At an event yesterday intended to showcase the candidates whom the new conservative political group FEC United is supporting, founder Joe Oltmann threatened to dox journalists who report negatively about the group. Oltmann claims FEC United has identified Antifa members “that are actually journalists writing stories about us.” “I’ll put them on billboards,” he told the crowd of Republican candidates and supporters, which took place at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. “We’re coming for you... If you’re part of the media and you write something bad about us, better take your byline off it.”

Oltmann isn't a fringe figure:

Kristi Burton Brown, currently the chair of the Colorado Republican Party, served as the president of Oltmann’s FEC United group as recently as November 2020, according to a deposition Oltmann gave in the defamation case.... George Brauchler, a former district attorney for the 18th Judicial District and former GOP candidate for attorney general, responded in a September podcast interview to concerns about his ties with Oltmann. PIN Business Network, a data services company formerly run by Oltmann, has been an advertiser on Brauchler’s own radio show. “Joe is a friend,” Brauchler said at the time. “We disagree on the election stuff. ... I’m not running away from Joe, I still am friendly with Joe.”

Will Oltmann just keep talking like this until someone is killed?

Posted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog