Petulant Trump Is Mad Bibi Congratulated Biden: 'F**k Him'

The former so-called president was interviewed by Barak Ravid for his book.

Ravid told CNN that when the former Israeli Prime Minister's name came up, Trump replied, "Fuck Him."

Orange Julius rained expletives down on Netanyahu for the mortal sin of recognizing the newly elected Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

Axios reported the Trump interview first. "The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. ... Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake."

Netanyahu responded by saying he was grateful for Trump's help, but "I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the U.S. and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the incoming President."

With CNN's John Berman and Brianna Keilar, Ravid became more explicit himself, as he described the phony relationship between the two former leaders at the time.

Describing his interview, Ravid said, "What was interesting in this interview is that it broke the myth that there was this bromance between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu."

He continued, "As you were surprised in the US, just imagine what people here in Israel thought-- because until today, everybody thought they were best friends. No daylight between them. And from now on, it's clear this was bulls*it.”

Using the descriptive term caused Keilar to try and make light of it.

Almost everything traitor Trump brought to the table as a president you can classify as "bullshit."

But it's the kind bullshit that is dangerous, that is driving the extreme right-wing base of the Republican Party into a frenzy. It's causing MAGA cultists to attack teachers and first responders. It's causing the red-state Americans to refuse the much-needed vaccines that will save their lives.

It's causing massive attacks on US democracy, on women's health, and voting rights in this country, like never before in modern history.

No single president in the history of this country lied to the American people as much, as often, and as consistently, including the unforgivable sin of lying to the people about the contagious COVID19 virus that has claimed almost 800,000 American lives and counting.

This is par for the course.

All those evangelicals who saw Trump's love affair with Bibi as a sure sign of God's favor have a difficult choice to make. Will they side with Trump, or their belief that "supporting Israel" (meaning Bibi Netanyahu) will bring the second coming of Jesus?

