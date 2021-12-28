Who's Paying Anti-Mask Nuts To Storm NYC Fast Food Joints?

The Battle of Burger King, really?
By Frances LangumDecember 28, 2021

If I had more psychological training, I might look into whether Army vet Mitchell Bosch, seen above in a Martin Luther King, Jr. hoodie, has had problems adjusting to civilian life.

Bosch was at the January 6 riot, though it's unclear whether he entered the Capitol Building.

He's been arrested three times recently for engaging in anti-mask demonstrations at food joints in New York City.

The latest, in a Burger King, he asked his "compatriots" to lock arms and appeared to arrange his handcuffing so it would look good on camera.

Twitter of course, had a field day. But seriously, is someone paying him to do this? It's got Tea Party vibes.

UPDATE: And of course, the ringleader is also a January 6th insurrectionist.

