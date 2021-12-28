Who's Paying Anti-Mask Nuts To Storm NYC Fast Food Joints?

If I had more psychological training, I might look into whether Army vet Mitchell Bosch, seen above in a Martin Luther King, Jr. hoodie, has had problems adjusting to civilian life.

Bosch was at the January 6 riot, though it's unclear whether he entered the Capitol Building.

He's been arrested three times recently for engaging in anti-mask demonstrations at food joints in New York City.

The latest, in a Burger King, he asked his "compatriots" to lock arms and appeared to arrange his handcuffing so it would look good on camera.

Twitter of course, had a field day. But seriously, is someone paying him to do this? It's got Tea Party vibes.

Toxic masculinity and immaturity with an agenda are a deadly combination. — David Asher (@DavedashAshe) December 28, 2021

Love the way he tries to figure out how to video himself getting handcuffed. — BQuiet (@SoCoHermit) December 28, 2021

Omg why? And MLK shirts? They’re stupid enough to think this is a Woolworth counter type event aren’t they? Omg the stupid. — LAH 💙 (@_Lisah) December 28, 2021

Having seen anti-abortion militants blocking clinic doors long ago, I knew that eventually other businesses would be targeted with these tactics, for equally specious reasons. That day has arrived, but since women's rights aren't involved, cops actually show up and do their jobs. — Mike Doughney (@MikeDoughney) December 28, 2021

At a Burger King. For their Burger King. pic.twitter.com/A0dWhKQX72 — Chris Hennessey (@chrishennessey) December 28, 2021

