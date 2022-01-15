15 Hours So Far: Snow Leaves Thousands Stranded In N. VA

This is a nightmare scenario. After yesterday's snow storm, thousands of drivers were stuck overnight on the I-95 Beltway surrounding the D.C. metro area -- for ten hours now, in below-freezing temperatures. Via CNN:

Drivers were stranded for hours on a major interstate Monday night after a severe winter storm caused a massive backup -- and authorities scrambled to clear a path.

"We wish we had a timetable, ETA or an educated guess on when travel will resume on I-95," the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Twitter, describing the situation as frustrating and scary.

Motorists expressed their anger on social media as they sat in vehicles, unable to move and worried about the falling temperature after a storm that dropped several inches of snow across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and left more than 400,000 customers without power.

The section of I-95 in the Fredericksburg, Virginia, area was blocked by multiple disabled vehicles and downed trees, VDOT said.