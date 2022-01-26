Capitol Rioter Invoked 'Game Of Thrones': 'I Choose Violence'

This one, like so many others arrested, just doesn't seem all that bright. Not only did he post that and other stupid memes online before and after January 6th, 2021, but he also tweeted his disdain for the FBI on Twitter, calling them the Federal Bitches of Incompetence. Another indication may also have been being fired from five jobs in the last year for failure to comply with mask and vaccine mandates.

Source: Business Insider

Two days after the insurrection, Jeremiah Caplinger, 25, posted an image of a soldier from the American Revolution with the caption: "As said by Cersi Lannister 'I choose violence,'" according to the document.

In a footnote, the prosecutors explained the plot of the episode in which the quote appears, saying: "Cersei Lannister is a fictional character in the HBO television series 'Game of Thrones.' After being confronted by a group of politically-empowered religious zealots, who warn her that if she does not yield to them 'there will be violence', Cersei Lannister responds, 'I choose violence.'"

The footnote went on to explain that Lannister used "a weapon of mass destruction to blow up one of the largest and most important buildings in the capital city" which contained "politicians and religious leaders."

"In stating, 'I choose violence', Cersei Lannister embraced — and then carried out — mass murder to achieve her political ends," the document adds. "In the context of Caplinger posting this just two days after January 6, Caplinger's adoption of this quote is alarming and provides insight into his mental state and intent in storming the Capitol."