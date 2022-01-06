Cobb County Republicans Cancel Their 'Homage To Treason'

The Cobb County GOP has cancelled its prayer vigil Thursday to honor the pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists who stampeded into the Capitol to try to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.
By Ed Scarce
January 6, 2022

Cobb GOP chair Salleigh Grubbs had defended the program as a way to honor those who suffered a “miscarriage of justice.” No doubt, the same sort of creeps who still lament the loss by the Confederacy in the Civil War...

One suspects the real reason these jerkoffs cancelled their event is because Trump also cancelled his live stream press conference for today. And lest you think this is an isolated event cooked up by a bunch of halfwits, there were also events planned in Michigan and Orange County, CA to honor the 'martyrs.'

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The county party cited “mischaracterization of the event scheduled for January 6th and the ensuing concerns for the safety of those in attendance.” Earlier, Cobb GOP chair Salleigh Grubbs had defended the program as a way to honor those who suffered a “miscarriage of justice.”

The details of the event, which emerged Sunday, sparked a torrent of criticism -- and a nickname from state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, who called it an “homage to treason.”

The Cobb GOP’s Jan. 6 program would have veered sharply from the solemn ceremonies planned on Thursday to remember the day that the deadly mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

The two-hour program envisioned a livestream of Trump’s now-canceled press conference from Florida, along with a call to action for Cobb Republicans.

State Rep. Teri Anulewicz with her take on the planned event.

