Colossal Whiner Kevin McCarthy: Dems 'Dividing Country' Over J6

Get a load of this guy. Again.

Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to his House Republicans blaming Democrats for "dividing the country" over last year's violent insurrection against the Capitol Building and those working in it.

Really, Kevin?

...this week will mark one year from the riots at the Capitol. As we have said from the start, the actions of that day were lawless and as wrong as wrong can be. Our Capitol should never be compromised and those who broke the law deserve to face legal repercussions and full accountability. Unfortunately, one year later, the majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again. Instead, they are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country.

The Capitol was "left unprepared" because YOUR so-called president liked it that way, Kevin.

And the whole "partisan political weapon"? I'm old enough to remember that old excuse. Back when David Vitter was caught using the services of the DC Madam. "My enemies will use this against me." Yeah, you're a john hiring prostitutes!

Speaking of prostitutes, Kevin. You survived that attack on the Capitol and were horrified in the moment enough to temporarily blame the actual person who incited it.

Then you met with him at Mar-A-Lago, found out he had all the short hairs for Republican fundraising in his teeny tiny hands, and you decided to announce that "all Americans bear responsibility for the deadly Capitol riot."

Because if everybody's responsible, YOU and YOUR PARTY are not.

"Benghazi" is trending on Twitter this morning as people remember the time you admitted out loud to Hannity that all those investigations were primarily to bring down Hillary Clinton's poll numbers.

.@GOPLeader was the dim bulb who admitted that Benghazi was all about tanking @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/xUMLWQmBtD — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) January 3, 2022

Am I the only person who doesn't understand why there were TEN congressional investigations into Benghazi and only ONE into #January6? — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 2, 2022

And of course, if we don't win 50% plus one of the House in 2022, Kevin will lead the charge in subpoenaing the Biden Christmas Card list and seventeen hearings on Hunter Biden's laptop along with all the CRT witch hunts Fox News can handle.