That Toddler Found In Highland Park? Both Parents Were Slain

Aiden McCarthy, 2, lost both of his parents in the Highland Park mass shooting on July 4, 2022. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money in support of Aiden. According to the page, his grandparents will now care for him.

As of this writing, $1.4 million dollars has been raised.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Both parents of a 2-year-old child were killed in Monday's mass shooting during a July 4th parade in Highland Park. Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among the seven people were killed during the mass shooting. Their son, Aiden, was separated from his parents during the chaos. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to a couple who took Aiden in during the chaos of the shooting. Dana and Greg Ring found the child with a stranger. The couple said the stranger was in shock. "She was physically shaking, her whole body," said Dana Ring. "Which told us that ... she shouldn't be having to hold, and/or deal with a little one at the same time." "We took the little boy," Greg Ring said. "I put him in my arms." The child was not injured.

