Fox And Friends: People Can Steal McCarthy's Vote Without ID

President Biden gave a very strong speech in Georgia. He's insisting on voting rights legislation to combat insane Republican state laws making it harder for Americans to vote, especially minorities.

Both sides don't pass laws to stop Black people from voting. Only the party of Kevin McCarthy and Fox and Friends does that.

"Do you want to be -- on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?" said Biden.

He didn't sugarcoat it. And that no-nonsense frankness has the Republican crime family at Fox and Friends triggered.

While interviewing Kevin McCarthy, co-host Ainsley Earhardt went into a fearmongering diatribe over something that is simply not happening.

She flipped out about possible voter fraud concerns if Democrats refuse to support Voter ID.

"Republicans are just baffled because [Democrats] want people to vote without showing ID," Earhardt stated.

Republicans are putting in place ways to refuse to count electoral votes if they do not like the outcome of an election.

"Isn't that a recipe for disaster?" Ainsley asked.

Then the Fox News host made up a scenario that has never taken place in this country.

Earhardt continued, "I mean other people can show up and say they're Kevin McCarthy. Say they are Brian Kilmeade, Say they are Steve Doocy and vote for them."

"We've seen that happen in the past," she said.

Liar!

Without giving us a name, the Fox and Friends host claimed one couple in North Carolina had their votes stolen when somebody else showed up at the polls impersonating them.

One couple!

Earhardt didn't stop there.

"This is a recipe for fraud, for disaster and to push elections in the wrong direction. Why they think it's okay for ex-con to vote ..." Ainsley stated.

President Biden's speech must've shaken up the entire Republican establishment.

Earhardt was simply outrageous in her voter fraud lies, but Kevin McCarthy agreed to all of it.