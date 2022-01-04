French 'Extraterrestials' Die From COVID Within A Week Of One Another

Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a hospital in Paris on Monday afternoon, six days after his twin brother Grichka passed away at the same hospital, also from COVID.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 4, 2022

The pair maintained that they were not anti-vax in the sense that they didn't believe vaccines worked, but believed they personally did not need to take them. Apparently, they were mistaken.

The pair were known for "their eclectic personalities and clothing, storytelling, television hosting and plastic surgery." And now dying from COVID. They bragged their extensive plastic surgery made them look like "extraterrestrials."

Source: Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old.

Despite being the faces of popular science for a generation of French TV viewers, it has since emerged that neither twin was vaccinated against the virus after refusing to get their shots.

Luc Ferry, a friend of both Igor and Grichka, said he warned them 'fifty times' to get vaccinated but both of them refused - insisting that they 'never got sick' and the vaccine was worse than the illness.

