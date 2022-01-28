Guess Which Year This Arizona Wingnut Thinks We Should 'Go Back To'

Meanwhile, in the Terrible Sand Kingdom of Arizonastan, some decrepit, sun-baked winger is trying to party like it is 1958 (emphasis mine):

An arch conservative member of Arizona’s state House of Representatives has proposed a mammoth overhaul of the state’s voting procedures that would allow legislators to overturn the results of a primary or general election after months of unfounded allegations and partisan audits. The bill, introduced by state Rep. John Fillmore (R), would substantially change the way Arizonans vote by eliminating most early and absentee voting and requiring people to vote in their home precincts, rather than at vote centers set up around the state. Most dramatically, Fillmore’s bill would require the legislature to hold a special session after an election to review election processes and results, and to “accept or reject the election results.”

And here’s the operative quote:

“I don’t care what the press says. I don’t trust ABC, CBS, NBC or Fox or anybody out there. Everybody’s lying to me and I feel like I have a couple hundred ex-wives hanging around me,” Fillmore said. “This is not a President Biden thing. This is not a the other red-headed guy thing.” “We should have voting in my opinion in person, one day, on paper, with no electronic means and hand counting that day. We need to get back to 1958-style voting,” he added.

And all the dogs in the Terrible Sand Kingdom of Arizonastan howled at the same moment.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.