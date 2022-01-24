Joni Ernst Calls To 'Fight For Democracy' In Ukraine After Opposing Voting Rights In America

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Sunday called on the United States to "fight for Democracy" in Ukraine even though she voted against protecting voting rights in America.

The remarks were made just days after Ernst joined every Republican in the Senate to obstruct an attempt by Democrats to protect voting rights.

During an interview on ABC's This Week, host Martha Raddatz asked Ernst why it was important to defend Ukraine against Russia.

"We do need to fight for democracy," Ernst opined. "And understanding that Putin's goal is to retain some of the what he had during the Soviet era, that power and control to expand his reaches across Europe. We know if he's able to go into Ukraine and there's very little pushback from the United States or from NATO, it allows him to move into other countries in Eastern Europe."

"As it expands, democracy will constrict," she continued. "It is important that we step up for our allies in Europe. When democracy is stable, that means our troops, our citizens are much more safe. So this is a concern to our constituents. We need to make sure that democracy is prevailing around the globe and that socialism, communism, the old Soviet Union is not regaining territory."