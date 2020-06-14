Joni Ernst In Big Trouble In Iowa

Add yet another problem state for Republicans if they want to maintain control of the U.S. Senate. Joni Ernst has bent over backwards to align herself with Trump and it's not helping her re-election bid. Theresa Greenfield has a ton of cash and is about a million times better than the woeful Joni Ernst. With a reasonable electorate this wouldn't even be close.

Source: Des Moines Register

Fresh off a four-way primary race that drew millions in outside spending, Democrat Theresa Greenfield leads Republican Sen. Joni Ernst by 3 percentage points in Iowa’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows.

According to the poll, 46% of likely voters say they would back Greenfield if the election were held today, and 43% say they would back Ernst.

“This is definitely a competitive race,” said J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll. She said the poll contains other “warning signs” for Ernst and noted that this is the first Iowa Poll conducted since Ernst first ran in 2014 in which she has trailed her general election opponent.

“Symbolically, that's certainly meaningful, even if Theresa Greenfield's lead is not commanding,” Selzer said.

The poll, which was conducted June 7-10, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for questions asked of the 674 likely voters in the 2020 general election and plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for those asked of 801 Iowans.