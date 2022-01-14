Jordan Klepper Revisits The Insurrection

Jordan Klepper does what he does best, which is asking some man on the street questions to right wingers and letting them make asses out of themselves. For this segment, he went to revisit the scene of the crime and ran into the usual nut jobs and had a reunion with someone he had interviewed earlier. But easily, the best part is when he had an encounter with Matt Gaetz, who, along with Marge Taylor, were there to do an insurrection reenactment. Klepper asked Gaetz who was going to reenact the taking a shit in the rotunda and building a gallows. Then he went for the kill when he asked Gaetz if he didn't think it was being rather childish or if that is what attracted him to the whole thing.

