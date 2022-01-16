Marsha Blackburn Claims Michelle Obama Is Registering GOP Voters

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) oddly asserted over the weekend that former First Lady Michelle Obama is registering voters who will side with Republicans.
By DavidJanuary 16, 2022

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Blackburn how Republicans would respond to Obama's plan to register 1 million new voters.

"I want to get your take on what the Republicans are going to do about this," Bartiromo said.

"Michelle Obama can register all the people she wants, Maria, but what she’s going to be doing is registering people who are not going to be voting with the Democrats," Blackburn claimed. "What she’s going to be doing is registering people who do not want a socialist takeover of this country. She’s registering people who want to see inflation dealt with and people that are tired of crime in the streets, that are sick of these defund the police movements, do not want CRT taught in their schools, people who want school choice, people that want equal opportunity for everybody."

It was not immediately clear why Blackburn believes Obama, a Democrat, would work to register Republican voters.

