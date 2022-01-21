Matt Gaetz 'Believes' Trump Won 2020 Election In A Landslide

Matt "Fly Me to Bermuda, Young Girl" Gaetz told Sean Hannity that, in his opinion, Trump won the 2020 election in a "landslide."

It's January of 2022, Matt.

Nevertheless, the gaslighting of the 2020 presidential election continues round the clock on Fox News. Gaetz calls Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley "patriots" for trying to overthrow a free and fair election.

Gaetz said this with insurrectionist co-conspirator Matt Schlapp sitting nearby.

"It is still my belief that of the people who actually showed up and voted among the people actually that identification tied to their ballot, Donald Trump won this election in a landslide. It is a travesty that the institutions of our government did not hold and ensure we preserved that victory," Gaetz whined.

There is no federal voting requirement for any US citizen to "show up at the polls with voter identification."

Gaetz used the word "belief" because he knows that's describing a feeling, not a fact. I had a feeling the Cowboys would win against the 49ers on Sunday. I was wrong.

Schlapp then claimed judges were too afraid to use their bogus information to do Trump's bidding.

F**k you, Schlapp.

Hannity knows this is all a lie and said so during and right after the insurrection at the US Capitol.

NEW: Sean HANNITY texted Kayleigh McEnany on Jan. 7, 2021, with a 5-point plan to persuade Trump to give up his claims about voter fraud.



Hannity's first point: "No more stolen election talk."



McEnany replied: "Love that." — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) January 20, 2022

Instead of spreading more election fraud lies, Gaetz should be worried about his ex-girlfriend's testimony.

Hey Matt, look here: she was granted immunity.