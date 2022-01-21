Matt Gaetz 'Believes' Trump Won 2020 Election In A Landslide

The gaslighting of the 2020 presidential election continues. Check how carefully Gaetz uses the term, "belief."
By John AmatoJanuary 21, 2022

Matt "Fly Me to Bermuda, Young Girl" Gaetz told Sean Hannity that, in his opinion, Trump won the 2020 election in a "landslide."

It's January of 2022, Matt.

Nevertheless, the gaslighting of the 2020 presidential election continues round the clock on Fox News. Gaetz calls Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley "patriots" for trying to overthrow a free and fair election.

Gaetz said this with insurrectionist co-conspirator Matt Schlapp sitting nearby.

"It is still my belief that of the people who actually showed up and voted among the people actually that identification tied to their ballot, Donald Trump won this election in a landslide. It is a travesty that the institutions of our government did not hold and ensure we preserved that victory," Gaetz whined.

There is no federal voting requirement for any US citizen to "show up at the polls with voter identification."

Gaetz used the word "belief" because he knows that's describing a feeling, not a fact. I had a feeling the Cowboys would win against the 49ers on Sunday. I was wrong.

Schlapp then claimed judges were too afraid to use their bogus information to do Trump's bidding.

F**k you, Schlapp.

Hannity knows this is all a lie and said so during and right after the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Instead of spreading more election fraud lies, Gaetz should be worried about his ex-girlfriend's testimony.

Hey Matt, look here: she was granted immunity.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue