Michael Cohen Predicts NYC Trump Investigation Will Ramp Up

UPDATE:

#BREAKING: NYAG Tish James moves to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump in sweeping probe of the Trump Organization, per @BusinessInsider. — Hunter Cullen (@HunterJCullen) January 3, 2022

MSNBC's Alex Witt asked former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to make a prediction for 2022 and the Manhattan Trump probe.

"The fact that Cy Vance has now left office, do you think you'll be contacted by the new Manhattan DA?"

"Yeah, I absolutely do. I think we're going to start to see a lot of movement now. There's a lot of momentum going on both at the DA's office, as well as the attorney general," he said.

"This case is not over simply because Cy Vance is now out of office. To the contrary, I believe things are going to start ramping up. I think they'll start moving quickly. I do believe that in 2022, especially the early part, we're going to see some indictments and some very exciting ones for those of us that want to see justice."

Cohen is also looking for justice regarding Trump and Bill Barr putting him back in prison to keep him from publishing his book, "Disloyal."

Michael Cohen taunts former Bill Barr after the former attorney general is served papers regarding Cohen's lawsuit against him. https://t.co/nh2DPCsa9S via @HuffPostPol — LynneL. (@Lynguist716) January 3, 2022