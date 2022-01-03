Michael Cohen Predicts NYC Trump Investigation Will Ramp Up

Now that DA Cy Vance is out of office, things will take on momentum, he said.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 3, 2022

UPDATE:

MSNBC's Alex Witt asked former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to make a prediction for 2022 and the Manhattan Trump probe.

"The fact that Cy Vance has now left office, do you think you'll be contacted by the new Manhattan DA?"

"Yeah, I absolutely do. I think we're going to start to see a lot of movement now. There's a lot of momentum going on both at the DA's office, as well as the attorney general," he said.

"This case is not over simply because Cy Vance is now out of office. To the contrary, I believe things are going to start ramping up. I think they'll start moving quickly. I do believe that in 2022, especially the early part, we're going to see some indictments and some very exciting ones for those of us that want to see justice."

Cohen is also looking for justice regarding Trump and Bill Barr putting him back in prison to keep him from publishing his book, "Disloyal."

