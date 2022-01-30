Michigan Advance: Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, 300,000 people in Michigan obtained coverage through the health insurance marketplace.

The Rude Pundit: Are most parents qualified to stand in judgment of school curricula?

Welcome Back to Pottersville: A tour of the week that was.

M. Bouffant: And now for some political civility, Convention of the States edition.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Kiss my fat ass." (Meaghan McCain, March 16, 2009)

