Oh No, You Guys! Republicans Have A 'Messaging Problem'

The WaPo tells us that Rudderless Republicans are bad at message discipline:
The far-right firebrands and conspiracy theorists of the pro-Trump Internet have a new enemy: each other.
QAnon devotees are livid at their former hero Michael Flynn for accurately calling their jumbled credo “total nonsense.” Donald Trump superfans have voiced a sense of betrayal because the former president, booed for getting a coronavirus immunization booster, has become a “vaccine salesman.” And attorney Lin Wood seems mad at pretty much everyone, including former allies on the scattered “elite strike-force team” investigating nonexistent mass voter fraud.
After months of failing to disprove the reality of Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss, some of the Internet’s most popular right-wing provocateurs are grappling with the pressures of restless audiences, saturated markets, ongoing investigations and millions of dollars in legal bills.
¡GASP! It’s like every grifter for hisself!
The infighting reflects the diminishing financial rewards for the merchants of right-wing disinformation, whose battles center not on policy or doctrine but on the treasures of online fame: viewer donations and subscriptions; paid appearances at rallies and conferences; and crowds of followers to buy their books and merchandise.
I was surprised to read this at all, tbh, because usually this sort of framing nulls and voids Our Failed Political Press’ ™ Prime Directive: there must a BOTH SIDES to “balance” the reporting.
Update: And the grifters in disarray spreads to the Congress? Sad!