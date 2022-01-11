Rand Paul Gets A Big Time Fauci Ouchie

So glad to see Dr. Anthony Fauci bring some serious heat and light to Rand Paul's backside. The totally unqualified Kentucky Senator won't be able to sit down for a week. GOOD.

Rand Paul tried to gish gallop the committee hearing on Tuesday morning, and fortunately DEMOCRATS chair the committee, so Chairman Patty Murray stopped Rand Paul so that Fauci could have the floor for a damn minute. Fauci was ready. He held up a print-out of Rand Paul's website where Paul is FUNDRAISING off of some "fire Fauci" BS.

And what Fauci said was true and terrifying.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: The last time we had a committee, or the time before it, he [Rand Paul] was accusing me of being responsible for the death of 4 to 5 million people, which is really irresponsible. And I say, why is he doing that? There are two reasons why that's really bad. The first is it distracts from what we're all trying to do here today, is get our arms around the epidemic and the pandemic that we're dealing with, not something imaginary. Number two, what happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there and I have threats upon my life, harassments of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me. Now, I guess you could say, well, that's the way it goes, I can take the hit. Well, it makes a difference. Because as some of you may know, just about three or four weeks ago on December 21st, a person was arrested who was on their way from Sacramento to Washington, DC at a speed stop in Iowa. And they asked -- the police asked him where he was going, and he was going to Washington, DC to kill dr. Fauci. And they found in his car an AR15 and multiple magazines of ammunition, because he thinks that maybe I'm killing people. So I asked myself, why would a senator want to do this? So go to the Rand Paul website, and you see "Fire Dr. Fauci" with a little box that says, contribute here. You can do $5, $10, $20, $100. So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain.

Rand Paul should be censored censured [thanks commenter] for his vile, politically motivated absurdities, which are designed for nothing but soundbites on Fox.

The fact that his political fundraising is leading to death threats from insane REPUBLICANS? Now Rand Paul can't pretend he doesn't know it. We all do, and he does too.