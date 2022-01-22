Wingers Freak Out Over Green M&Ms

NRA MAGA man Grant Stinchfield speaks outrage at Mars Candy's new PR campaign.
By John AmatoJanuary 22, 2022

Candy maker Mars decided to get a little new PR for MM's so they rebranded its six characters.

The company is saying it wants to embrace inclusivity for future generation, but to Republicans it's an affront to their moral code.

An indignity that must not stand!

The Daily Mail as usual went for the click bait headline: M&Ms go woke! 'Chocolate giant will trade green M&M character's stilettos for sneakers and end her rivalry with brown M&M in order to reflect 'a more dynamic, progressive world'

Egads.

MAGA psycho Grant Stinchfield joined in and said, "So apparently, you can't enjoy a pack of M&M's anymore unless you feel represented by the little chocolate lentils."

What angered him most I imagine was the idea that, "The company is now redesigning for a more dynamic, progressive world."

He stopped to blurt out, "This is ridiculous. It's absolutely amazing. Has any one of you out there have an honest question. Ever eaten an M&M and had your little bag and thought, boy, 'I just don't feel like this is inclusive,'" he mocked. "Nobody. So they're bumping out now, apparently the attractive M&M character and replacing her with a more nuanced personality."

Stinchfield then had a panel discussion on it that I could not make myself watch.

Meanwhile, over on NewsMax:

https://twitter.com/JasonSCampbell/status/1484632101341249546/photo/2

Not just the internet, but yeah.

Tucker got in on it:

