SiriusXM Brings Back Neil Young Channel After Spotify Blowup

One day after Spotify said it would pull Neil Young's music from their streaming service, SiriusXM announced it is resuming Neil Young Radio for a limited time. Young removed himself over his concerns about Joe Rogan's stream of vaccine misinformation. Via KVUE.com:

Young said that many of Spotify's listeners are hearing misleading information about COVID. They're young, “impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth,” he said.

“These young people believe Spotify would never present grossly unfactual information,” he said. “They unfortunately are wrong. I knew I had to try to point that out.”

He said he appreciated his record company, Warner Brothers, standing behind him, since Spotify is responsible for 60 percent of his music being streamed all over the world. He said it was “a huge loss for my record company to absorb.”

Young, 76, "has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: first in 1995 for his solo work and in 1997 as a member of Buffalo Springfield." He's the composer of such hits as “Heart of Gold,” “Harvest Moon” and “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World.” An audiophile, Young said his fans now have the chance to listen to his music in places where it will sound better.