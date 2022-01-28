SiriusXM Brings Back Neil Young Channel After Spotify Blowup

So many people tried to cancel Spotify last night, it overwhelmed their system and they shut it down.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 28, 2022

One day after Spotify said it would pull Neil Young's music from their streaming service, SiriusXM announced it is resuming Neil Young Radio for a limited time. Young removed himself over his concerns about Joe Rogan's stream of vaccine misinformation. Via KVUE.com:

Young said that many of Spotify's listeners are hearing misleading information about COVID. They're young, “impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth,” he said.

“These young people believe Spotify would never present grossly unfactual information,” he said. “They unfortunately are wrong. I knew I had to try to point that out.”

He said he appreciated his record company, Warner Brothers, standing behind him, since Spotify is responsible for 60 percent of his music being streamed all over the world. He said it was “a huge loss for my record company to absorb.”

Young, 76, "has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: first in 1995 for his solo work and in 1997 as a member of Buffalo Springfield." He's the composer of such hits as “Heart of Gold,” “Harvest Moon” and “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World.” An audiophile, Young said his fans now have the chance to listen to his music in places where it will sound better.

Last night, Twitter was buzzing with people who said they were trying to cancel Spotify. Apparently they were so inundated, they couldn't keep up with the calls:

This article has been updated with the correct information concerning Young's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. -- Eds.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue