Stephanie Grisham: Trump Alumni To Meet, Work Against Him

The former press secretary called him a "master manipulator."
By Susie MadrakJanuary 7, 2022

Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham said yesterday that more than a dozen of her former administration survivors plan to meet next week to try and stop former President Donald Trump as he continues to "manipulate people and divide our country." Via MSN.com:

"Next week, a group of former Trump staff are going to come together, administration officials are going to come together and we're going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, the extremism, that that kind of violence, rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country," Grisham told CNN's John Berman and Brianna Keilar in an interview on "New Day."

Grisham, who was also chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump, declined to reveal who will be joining her in the efforts, but said there would be "about 15" of her former colleagues, including some who worked inside the White House. Some of the officials, she said, were junior to her, while others were senior. A few of the officials had "informal chats," did outreach to others, and conducted "some Zooms, some conference calls," culminating in the partially in-person formal meeting next week, according to Grisham.

Grisham said she is personally hoping to "travel the country and talk to people who are believers like I once was" and "explain who (Trump) really is," also calling the former President a "master manipulator."

