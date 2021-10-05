Pence Gaslights Hannity Viewers With His Version Of Jan. 6th

John Berman introduces a segment on Mike Pence's Hannity interview last night.
"From gallows to gaslight. Developing overnight, Mike Pence, history boy. He was in the middle of history on January 6th, the day insurrectionists were chanting 'Hang Mike Pence!' They were yelling to kill him in order to overthrow an election. Donald Trump and the rioters wanted him to unilaterally defy the election results. Mike Pence refused to upend democracy that day, although he had to run it by Dan Quayle first. That is the history, known to all who saw it and all those who have written on it, including Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's 'In Peril.' In a historical and moral contortion, the former vice president Mike Pence is trying to redirect the blame for the insurrection."
"Pence telling it like it isn't. Again, from gallows to gaslight. The media wasn't chanting 'Hang Mike Pence,' the insurrectionists were. The people there to overturn the results of an election, to ignore the will of 81 million voters, and do worse to him," Berman said.
"Pence goes on to talk about his relationship with Trump," Brianna Keilar said.
"What part of all this do you think they talked through, exactly? How Trump wanted to use Pence as the centerpiece for his attempted coup? Maybe they talked about what Trump said at the Stop The Steal rally," Keilar said.
"Maybe they talked through the tweet that Trump sent during the breach of the Capitol during the breach, where Trump said that Pence didn't have the courage to protect the country."
