Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Pence Gaslights Hannity Viewers With His Version Of Jan. 6th

"The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it. I can tell you that we parted amicably," said the man who is noticeably absent from Trump's future plans.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

John Berman introduces a segment on Mike Pence's Hannity interview last night.

"From gallows to gaslight. Developing overnight, Mike Pence, history boy. He was in the middle of history on January 6th, the day insurrectionists were chanting 'Hang Mike Pence!' They were yelling to kill him in order to overthrow an election. Donald Trump and the rioters wanted him to unilaterally defy the election results. Mike Pence refused to upend democracy that day, although he had to run it by Dan Quayle first. That is the history, known to all who saw it and all those who have written on it, including Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's 'In Peril.' In a historical and moral contortion, the former vice president Mike Pence is trying to redirect the blame for the insurrection."

I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration's failed agenda by focusing on one day in January. They want to use that one day to try to demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.

"Pence telling it like it isn't. Again, from gallows to gaslight. The media wasn't chanting 'Hang Mike Pence,' the insurrectionists were. The people there to overturn the results of an election, to ignore the will of 81 million voters, and do worse to him," Berman said.

Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!

"Pence goes on to talk about his relationship with Trump," Brianna Keilar said.

You can't spend almost five years in a political foxhole with somebody without developing a strong relationship. You know, January 6th was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol building. But thanks to the efforts of Capitol Hill police, federal officials, the Capitol was secured. We finished our work. And the president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it. I can tell you that we parted amicably.

"What part of all this do you think they talked through, exactly? How Trump wanted to use Pence as the centerpiece for his attempted coup? Maybe they talked about what Trump said at the Stop The Steal rally," Keilar said.

Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us. If he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country.

"Maybe they talked through the tweet that Trump sent during the breach of the Capitol during the breach, where Trump said that Pence didn't have the courage to protect the country."

You can watch the whole segment here.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team