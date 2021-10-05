Pence Gaslights Hannity Viewers With His Version Of Jan. 6th

John Berman introduces a segment on Mike Pence's Hannity interview last night.

"From gallows to gaslight. Developing overnight, Mike Pence, history boy. He was in the middle of history on January 6th, the day insurrectionists were chanting 'Hang Mike Pence!' They were yelling to kill him in order to overthrow an election. Donald Trump and the rioters wanted him to unilaterally defy the election results. Mike Pence refused to upend democracy that day, although he had to run it by Dan Quayle first. That is the history, known to all who saw it and all those who have written on it, including Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's 'In Peril.' In a historical and moral contortion, the former vice president Mike Pence is trying to redirect the blame for the insurrection."

I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration's failed agenda by focusing on one day in January. They want to use that one day to try to demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.

"Pence telling it like it isn't. Again, from gallows to gaslight. The media wasn't chanting 'Hang Mike Pence,' the insurrectionists were. The people there to overturn the results of an election, to ignore the will of 81 million voters, and do worse to him," Berman said.

Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!

"Pence goes on to talk about his relationship with Trump," Brianna Keilar said.

You can't spend almost five years in a political foxhole with somebody without developing a strong relationship. You know, January 6th was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol building. But thanks to the efforts of Capitol Hill police, federal officials, the Capitol was secured. We finished our work. And the president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it. I can tell you that we parted amicably.

"What part of all this do you think they talked through, exactly? How Trump wanted to use Pence as the centerpiece for his attempted coup? Maybe they talked about what Trump said at the Stop The Steal rally," Keilar said.

Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us. If he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country.

"Maybe they talked through the tweet that Trump sent during the breach of the Capitol during the breach, where Trump said that Pence didn't have the courage to protect the country."

