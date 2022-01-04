Trump Supporters 'Know' He Had Nothing To Do With Jan. 6th

It was antifa. No, it was the FBI. It was a plot by the Democrats!
By Susie MadrakJanuary 4, 2022

Donie O'Sullivan covers the disinformation and conspiracy theory beat for CNN, and he's very good at his job. Here's his most recent report, via HuffPost:

A CNN reporter asked Donald Trump supporters about the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and discovered that many embraced wild conspiracy theories and outright lies.

“It’s been a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol and because of disinformation, denial and diversion, Americans don’t have a shared history, a shared understanding, of what happened here on that day,” CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan said in a segment that aired on Monday.

Several Trump supporters insisted the insurrection was caused by some combination of Democrats and the FBI despite extensive video footage and other evidence showing otherwise.

“You don’t really believe that, do you?” O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

But they do believe it. Just about every one of us knows someone who believes it, and you can't talk "facts" to cult members. Families are fracturing from these false beliefs, and people like Tucker Carlson are getting rich selling them.

And we're going to have to figure out a way to reintegrate sanity into our democracy.

If someone you care about is a member of the Q cult, you can find support here.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue