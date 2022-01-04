Trump Supporters 'Know' He Had Nothing To Do With Jan. 6th

Donie O'Sullivan covers the disinformation and conspiracy theory beat for CNN, and he's very good at his job. Here's his most recent report, via HuffPost:

A CNN reporter asked Donald Trump supporters about the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and discovered that many embraced wild conspiracy theories and outright lies. “It’s been a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol and because of disinformation, denial and diversion, Americans don’t have a shared history, a shared understanding, of what happened here on that day,” CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan said in a segment that aired on Monday. Several Trump supporters insisted the insurrection was caused by some combination of Democrats and the FBI despite extensive video footage and other evidence showing otherwise. “You don’t really believe that, do you?” O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

But they do believe it. Just about every one of us knows someone who believes it, and you can't talk "facts" to cult members. Families are fracturing from these false beliefs, and people like Tucker Carlson are getting rich selling them.

And we're going to have to figure out a way to reintegrate sanity into our democracy.

If someone you care about is a member of the Q cult, you can find support here.