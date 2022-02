Who is Charlie Kirk? He's the 28-year-old activist and talk radio host who founded Turning Point USA. Apparently his main selling point is that though he's young, he constantly channels Grandpa Simpson -- except Grandpa Simpson likes sex.

This was one of his classic tweets last night:

The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2022

Twitter clapped back.

how is charlie kirk 28? no one under the age of 45 should be allowed to act like that much of a boomer. https://t.co/Cmw6aoH06G — hannah gais (@hannahgais) February 14, 2022

I'm a Boomer. Halftime was great. I may be old school but I love Snoop & Dre. pic.twitter.com/Z0Es0qamFF — JoAnn Cubberly 🆘️🌊🇺🇸 🇮🇪✍ (@joann_cubberly) February 14, 2022

Good morning and Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone except Charlie Kirk’s wife. pic.twitter.com/bqhoDrgPuu — Jen Henry (@jenresisted) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk’s frustration with Eminem is so strange. He generally loves white people wearing hoods. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) February 14, 2022

Avert your eye's this is extreme porn... pic.twitter.com/FIytkfFOXJ — Damon Dixon (@DSDixon42) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk ran over to his wife’s bedroom and made her turn the halftime show off. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2022

People dancing = sexual anarchy

Charlie Kirk is the preacher in Footloose. pic.twitter.com/xicNT67vDp — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) February 14, 2022

But this guy had the final word: