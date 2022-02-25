Dear LGBTQ Kids: We See You. We Love You.

I know it's been a long, stressful and shitty week, especially with Putin putting on the putz. Normally, I would share something funny or a cute little furbaby. But not tonight. I just can't. There's too much going on right now that we have to keep our eyes on.

Trae Crowder did an excellent riff against Gov. Abbott and his anti-LGBTQ orders in Texas as only the Liberal Redneck could.

However, Brent Terhune put the comedy aside and shared a personal story that will touch your very soul.

I can't help but think about the courage the Ukrainians are displaying defending their country and their fellow countrymen. Can we do any less for our own children?

