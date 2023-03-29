Steven Crowder Decrees That Gays Forfeit Right To Have Kids

Modern day Salem Witch Trials are upon us brought to you by creeps like Crowder, The Daily Wire and Republicans in Congress.
By John AmatoMarch 29, 2023

Conservative and rabid homophobic commentator Stephen Crowder decreed that gay people have no right to have kids because they are trying to change his. No one wants to change his kids. Literally no one.

I think that's what he said, anyway. They call him a comedian, but juvenile rank-outs are not comedy.

Crowder and his crew were trying to be funny while discussing the tragic Nashville shooting perpetrated by Audrey Hale that left three children and three adults dead. But paramount to this program, shaming and attacking the LGBTQAI+ community was more important.

The Conservative Twins (A male version of Diamond and Silk) were his guests and laughed whenever ever possible.

"Now do we know if this kid is the biological daughter of it? I mean son?"

"No, and that's another thing by the way too," Crowder said. "Look, if you're gay, you're trans, you forfeit, you forfeit having kids."

"Exactly."

"So don't try and change ours. They're not your kids. They just want to adopt kids they said," he yelled.

The community fought to have the right of marriage and adoption, now motherf**kers like Crowder are trying to take it away.

Modern day Salem Witch Trials are upon us, brought to you by creeps like Crowder, The Daily Wire and Republicans in Congress.

