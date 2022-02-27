Donald Trump Jr. Talks Drug Use: 'Crack Is Not Really My Thing'

Donald Trump Jr. suggested on Sunday that he did not like the drug crack because it's "not really my thing."

During a speech to CPAC, Trump made multiple references to the scandals surrounding Hunter Biden.

"There are consequences to being on our side, right?" he told the crowd. "If there weren't, I'd become an artist and sell my crap for half a million dollars. If there weren't, I would take a billion dollars from China knowing that that's just fine."

"I'd have a laptop with all of our enemies and it won't matter," he added. "Crack's not really my thing but if it was, it would be fine if I was on that side."

