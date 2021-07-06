This Is Your Brain On Cocaine

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, faced backlash on Sunday after he celebrated the July 4th holiday by tweeting an image of his father that some found offensive.

The image showed the former president riding on the back of a bald eagle as it flew over Mt. Rushmore. Each of the presidents who are carved into the mountain had been altered so that they appeared to be wearing "Make America Great Again" hats.

Many of the responses accused the former president's son of denigrating a national holiday.

"What is wrong with you?" one person asked.

"Oh now I get it, we can't kneel in protest but we can desecrate Mount Rushmore," another person wrote.

Read some of the responses below.

They tried to make him go to rehab but he said no, no,no pic.twitter.com/mPJCYHNWwu — nosleeptillbklyn (@shsbklyn) July 4, 2021

JAIL BIRD ~ Perfect!! 💯🔐👌 — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) July 4, 2021

Man I hope they let you keep tweeting from prison! Comedy gold — Geoff Kirk (@coobee13) July 4, 2021

It’s too early for cocaine, bro. — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) July 4, 2021

This reminds me of the macaroni art project that parents of 6 year olds hang on the fridge...like a boss. pic.twitter.com/6fr7Banco4 — Ain't no dog like an old dog. (@russel_nelson) July 4, 2021

None amount of money can’t buy you class,buddy….



And class and taste would’ve spared your family and you from the embarrassment of thinking that this meme is so cool,that you’ve to post it!https://t.co/oP7WjsoLPi — VeryBadGerman🍺 Stable since genius is gone (@Speed_Peete) July 4, 2021

This is as lame as it gets. — Wyle E Coyote, Super Genius (@5150merica) July 4, 2021

Dong Jr isn’t the only one flying high! — Big Lee Bronzer 🌎🇺🇸🔯 🧬 (@BigLeeBronzer) July 4, 2021

Y’all have no shame, no taste, no class. Please do us all a favor and do something rich ppl like to do that is quiet and out of the spotlight. While y’all still have money to fall back on. https://t.co/TRUHRSZ1jL — Moist. (@mecagoaveces) July 4, 2021

What are you? Five years old? This is such a childish picture 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ubi Fabbri Curcio (@Ubi_wan_kenobi) July 4, 2021

Remember that time your company got indicted? — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) July 4, 2021

When you get your prison tattoo you should be bold and go for the image of your dad on the eagle, full lower back. It might be better to get this done before you go in, safer protocol. Have a great holiday. :-) — MeggsMuldoon (@MeggsMuldoon) July 4, 2021

Isn’t it a bit early to be this whacked out on drugs… Oh wait… I forgot who I was talking to. pic.twitter.com/Ch5yKwtz2h — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) July 4, 2021

The same people who are offended by black people kneeling for the National Anthem, also seem to think this image of a person desecrating our sacred national symbols is just fine. WTF. — Law Dog ⚖️🗽💼🇺🇸 (@texaslawdog101) July 4, 2021

Oh now I get it, we can’t kneel in protest but we can desecrate Mount Rushmore …. — dmargolies (@dmargolies2) July 4, 2021

I think this is more realistic, Juuuuuuuuuuuunior ;) pic.twitter.com/UI2Ma6wHof — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) July 4, 2021

That eagle is just hoping Trump is wearing his diaper. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) July 4, 2021

Your dad is gonna throw you under the bus the first chance he gets. Which I’m guessing is very soon. Oh, and Hunter’s Dad loves him. pic.twitter.com/CW8d12rkO9 — joedirtinthehole (@joedirtintheho1) July 4, 2021

OMG...way to denigrate a holiday meant for America! What is wrong with you? — Juana (@juanabean) July 4, 2021