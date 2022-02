The first Black woman to medal in speed skating is Erin Jackson, and it was gold!

I know, I know, there's that other sports thingie happening tonight, but THIS HAPPENED TODAY, TOO, and it's incredible! Boundless congratulations and gratitude to Ms. Jackson for representing the United States with such strength, speed, and class.

Instant tears. 🥺



With shock, relief and happiness all hitting at once, @ErinJackson480 reflects on being crowned an Olympic champ. #WinterOlympics — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 13, 2022

U.S. speedskater Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the #Olympics. It was gold.



“I just hope it will do something for the sport,” Jackson said. “I always try to be a good example.”https://t.co/G8q6M6YQnZ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 13, 2022

When you know someone golden, you do everything you can to make sure they shine 🥇



After Erin Jackson slipped during U.S. Olympic trials, Brittany Bowe gave up her spot so that the top-ranked 500m skater could compete in Beijing



Today, Jackson makes history as Olympic champion pic.twitter.com/vGqeQKDjZp — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 13, 2022

Considering she only started ice skating in 2016, this is insane! 6 years and boom 💥 gold medal! pic.twitter.com/rIKf5ibUkn — Rogue Melanides (@RogueM2020) February 13, 2022

