U.S. Approves New Headlights That Won't Blind Other Drivers

By Susie MadrakFebruary 16, 2022

This isn't earthshattering, but I'd like to cite it as proof when Democrats are in charge of the federal government, you get dedicated civil servants whose job it is to identify and solve problems like this. (Plus, I thought those of you who are geeks would enjoy the technology.) But even more importantly, I am pretty sure no one had to pay off the Trump family to pass it!

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a final rule allowing what’s called “adaptive driving beam headlights” on new vehicles. It goes into effect when published in the Federal Register in the next next few days. Via AP News:

The headlights, commonly used in Europe, have LED lamps that can focus beams on darkness such as the driver’s lane and areas along the roadside. They also lower the intensity of the light beams if there’s oncoming traffic. Camera sensors and computers help determine where the light should go.

“This final rule will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists by making them more visible at night, and will help prevent crashes by better illuminating animals and objects in and along the road,” the agency said in a news release on Tuesday.

The technology uses an array of light emitting diodes that can change where light beams are sent, rather than the current technology of high beams hitting everywhere. “You have the ability to basically create a light pattern on the fly that is optimized for real-time conditions,” Abuelsamid said. “You can cast the light where it’s most useful.”

