U.S. Approves New Headlights That Won't Blind Other Drivers

This isn't earthshattering, but I'd like to cite it as proof when Democrats are in charge of the federal government, you get dedicated civil servants whose job it is to identify and solve problems like this. (Plus, I thought those of you who are geeks would enjoy the technology.) But even more importantly, I am pretty sure no one had to pay off the Trump family to pass it!

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a final rule allowing what’s called “adaptive driving beam headlights” on new vehicles. It goes into effect when published in the Federal Register in the next next few days. Via AP News: