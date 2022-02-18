Fox News Cuts Away From Hillary Clinton When She Calls Out 'Big Lie'

Fox News heavily promoted and hyped Hillary Clinton's speech to New York Democrats during two programs, but as soon the former First Lady mentioned Trump's 'Big Lie' about the 2020 election, Fox News abruptly cut away from it.

It only took about one minute and seventeen seconds for Fox News to abandon its Hillary broadcast.

Hillary describing Republicans as defenders of the January 6th 'coup plotters' got the ball rolling.

The former First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State was speaking at the New York State Democratic Convention when Fox News' Martha MacCallum cut into her speech.

"And make no mistake, our adversaries around the world are watching. Republicans are defending coup plotters, " Clinton said. "They’re curbing voting rights at precisely the moment when democracy needs champions. When we should be standing together against autocracies like Russia and China."

You can feel Fox News producers getting jittery as they watched Hillary bring up the insurrection on January 6th, 2021.

"January 6th, last year was a gift to [Russia. China] , because they know something we need to remember: America is only as strong as our unity and our democracy allows us to be," said Clinton. "That’s why New York must be not just the home of the Statue of Liberty. We must be the defenders of liberty, not just a laboratory of democracy, but a protector of democracy. And we must reject the Big Lie about the 2020 election..."

Once Clinton said the words "big lie" it was over.

MacCallum cut into the speech with a passive-aggressive attack. "Hillary Clinton hitting some familiar themes here as she' gets louder at the podium there," MacCallum chirped.

Democratic ladies are not supposed to get animated at any time.

Who knew an insurrection at the US Capitol was a boring familiar theme? What Fox News is doing with their constant and consistent denial of an actual insurrection is criminal.