'Ice Fishing Leads To Prostitution' Mayor Resigns

Well, that was quick. The mayor who wouldn't resign after making threats against school board members (where he should have been arrested) now resigns because he embarrassed his city and made the sleepy suburb of Akron a national laughing stock.
Source: Cincinnati.com
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert has resigned from his mostly ceremonial office after two high-profile political controversies.
Shubert submitted his resignation to the clerk of council Monday morning and issued a statement.
The mayor last week made national headlines when he voiced concerns that allowing ice fishing at a park would bring prostitution to the city.
Shubert also made national news last year when he called for school board members to resign over an optional book in a college-level class at Hudson High School that he called "child pornography.
Schubert's lengthy resignation statement contained in part this:
"My comments at Tuesday’s workshop were made out of concern for our community; what could become of unintended consequences of new legislation, based on my prior television news reporting experience," Shubert wrote. "My attempt to inject a bit of dry humor to make a point about this, in the midst of a cold, snowy February, was grossly misunderstood.
“Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote."
Twitter and other social media had a field day, of course.