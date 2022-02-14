'Ice Fishing Leads To Prostitution' Mayor Resigns

Well, that was quick. The mayor who wouldn't resign after making threats against school board members (where he should have been arrested) now resigns because he embarrassed his city and made the sleepy suburb of Akron a national laughing stock.

Source: Cincinnati.com

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert has resigned from his mostly ceremonial office after two high-profile political controversies.

Shubert submitted his resignation to the clerk of council Monday morning and issued a statement.

The mayor last week made national headlines when he voiced concerns that allowing ice fishing at a park would bring prostitution to the city.

Shubert also made national news last year when he called for school board members to resign over an optional book in a college-level class at Hudson High School that he called "child pornography.