Ohio Mayor Complains That Ice Fishing Leads To Prostitution

Mayor Craig Shubert of Hudson, Ohio is having himself quite a year. In September, he said a creative writing class in high school amounted to "child pornography". And a few months after that debacle, he was still at it, with threats against the school board.

Source: Scene

In a widely circulated clip from last night's Hudson council work session, mayor Craig Shubert appears to argue that there's a slippery slope from allowing ice fishing to prostitution.

Confirmation of his impregnable logic can be seen on his neighbor's face.

The council work session itself followed a special session called to consider suspending city manager Jane Howington for reasons unclear besides her opinion that council was becoming "increasingly divisive" and "seemingly focused on individual interests rather than consensus of the body." (A tentative agreement was reached between the two sides last night.)