Man Who Killed Portland Protester Fantasized About Killing Antifa

Portland police seem oblivious to the fact that this guy was on left-wing radar for a while.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 22, 2022

Twitter commenters have a decidedly more interesting take than the Portland Police, who have tried to make it sound like there was a mutual confrontation that led to violence. Via the New York Times:

PORTLAND, Ore. — A deadly weekend shooting in Portland at a protest against police killings left one person dead and five others wounded, raising tensions once again among the city’s social justice activists.

The Portland Police Bureau said a woman was dead when officers arrived on Saturday night at the scene in the neighborhood of Rose City Park. Two men and three other women were taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

The shooting, which occurred at the start of a protest, appeared to be “a confrontation between armed protesters and an armed homeowner,” Lt. Nathan Sheppard said by phone on Sunday. “That’s what the preliminary investigation is indicating.”

Uh huh. For some reason, cops seem to have a problem finding detailed information on shooters with whom they are politically sympathetic.

Odds are high that the shooter has a history of domestic violence.

