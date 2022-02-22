Man Who Killed Portland Protester Fantasized About Killing Antifa

Twitter commenters have a decidedly more interesting take than the Portland Police, who have tried to make it sound like there was a mutual confrontation that led to violence. Via the New York Times:

PORTLAND, Ore. — A deadly weekend shooting in Portland at a protest against police killings left one person dead and five others wounded, raising tensions once again among the city’s social justice activists. The Portland Police Bureau said a woman was dead when officers arrived on Saturday night at the scene in the neighborhood of Rose City Park. Two men and three other women were taken to a nearby hospital, the police said. The shooting, which occurred at the start of a protest, appeared to be “a confrontation between armed protesters and an armed homeowner,” Lt. Nathan Sheppard said by phone on Sunday. “That’s what the preliminary investigation is indicating.”

Uh huh. For some reason, cops seem to have a problem finding detailed information on shooters with whom they are politically sympathetic.

Odds are high that the shooter has a history of domestic violence.

June Knightly of Portland died after an armed resident confronted a group of women who were volunteering as part of a motorcade group working on traffic and logistics ahead of a planned demonstration at the [NE] Portland park, friends and a witness said. https://t.co/grJk2pFnr5 — Zakir Khan (@ZakirSpeaks) February 21, 2022

Portland Police are stalling the release of info about the mass shooter.



Now take the bizarre public comments Ted Wheeler made, with the sudden rush of news stories describing the mass shooting as a "clash" involving a "local homeowner".



They're bracing for a bad news cycle. 8/ — Chad Loder (@chadloder) February 21, 2022

Pay attention to the media framing as it unfolds. Anonymous Portland police sources feed narratives to the media, who then repeat them as truth.



Case in point, this Reuters headline. There is NO proof the murderer is a homeowner, nor did this mass shooting take place in a home. https://t.co/52Zn3qAn8L — Chad Loder (@chadloder) February 21, 2022

The Portland mass shooter has been identified as Ben Smith,44, who has a history of violence and has vocally talked about killing Antifa and BLM protesters in the past. He became more radicalized over the last 2 years and is a fan of Andy Ngo.

(This is older photo w/out beard)

1/ pic.twitter.com/KxyGIGdbq8 — John #ProtectThackerPass (@Johnnthelefty) February 22, 2022

Portland Police made definitive statements about the #PortlandMassShooter that weren't important details but make the shooter look less culpable. That he was a home owner and he didn't have political affiliations. Both of these are wrong.

4/ — John #ProtectThackerPass (@Johnnthelefty) February 22, 2022

Ben Smith goes by Polybun.He caught Furry's attention for his antisemitism, Nazi Sympathies & desire for Proud Boys to do a mass shooting like he ended up carrying out. He was in a"Free Fur All"chat that was being called"Nazi Con" by anti-Racist furries

5/https://t.co/IwfsUfYY0I — John #ProtectThackerPass (@Johnnthelefty) February 22, 2022

Cannot be emphasized enough that it wasn’t the cops or the media that identified the Portland mass shooter and his extensive online history of violent threats and fascism — it was anonymous antifascist researchers. — kmw (@kmwdotcom) February 22, 2022

He was well known as being alt-right adjacent with ties to hate groups. He was largely ostracized from the furry community and was a known problem locally. He was banned from both of Oregon's furry conventions and other events. I've had personal dealings with him in the past — Triss Winters (@TrissWinters) February 22, 2022