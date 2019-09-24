Soldier Arrested For Threatening To Bomb Major News Network Headquarters

The FBI arrested Jarret William Smith, a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Ft. Riley in Kansas. Smith had been in contact with an FBI informant and reportedly gave them bomb-making instructions, as well as discussions about possible targets, including the headquarters of a major news network (hint, it wasn’t Fox News), Antifa, and Beto O’Rourke.

From ABC News:

On Aug. 19, 2019, Smith allegedly spoke with an FBI informant in an online chat group and discussed a plan for an attack inside the U.S., his search for more "radicals" like himself, and the possibility of killing members of the group Antifa. In suggesting that the headquarters of the major news network could be a target, Smith allegedly said: "A large vehicle bomb. Fill a vehicle full of [explosives] then fill a ping pong ball with [commonly available chemical] via drilling then injection. Put the ball in the tank of the vehicle and leave. 30 minutes later, BOOM."

The FBI said that was not a viable bomb, but Smith did relay other instructions that were viable.

In another conversation with an FBI informant, Smith brought up Beto O’Rourke, suggesting he be targeted:

FBI: You got anyone down in Texas that would be a good fit for fire, destruction and death? SMITH: Outside of Beto? I don't know enough people that would be relevant enough to cause a change if they died.

The charging documents also detail Facebook communications between Smith and Craig Lang , an American who traveled to Ukraine to fight with a right-wing extremist group, as well as an in-person meeting in El Paso.

JARRETT SMITH is connected via social media (Facebook)- and on one occasion had an in-person meeting in El Paso, Texas - with Craig Lang. Lang has traveled to Ukraine and fought with the Right Sector, another group in Ukraine similar to the Azov Battalion, between 2017-2019. Facebook communications received by the FBI highlight Lang's mentorship to SMITH as· he prepared for SMITH to join him in the fighting in Ukraine. 7. On June 23, 2016 (before SMITH enlisted in the U.S. Army), SMITH and Lang engaged in a conversation over social media indicating SMITH's desire to fight in Ukraine:

a. SMITH stated, "No former military experience, but if I cannot find a slot in Ukraine by October I'll be going into the Army ... To fight is what I want to do. I'm willing to listen, learn, and train. But to work on Firarms is fine by me too. "b. Lang responded, "Alright, I'll forward you over to the guy that screens people he'll most likely add you soon[ ... ] Also as a pre-warning if you come to this unit and the government comes to shut down the unit you will be asked to fight. You may also be asked to kill certain people who become on the bad graces of certain groups."

In June 2017, Smith followed through and joined the U.S. Army infantry to get the training he desired.

Jarrett William Smith has been charged with a felony charge of Distribution of Information Related to Explosives, Destructive Devices, and Weapons of Mass Destruction.

There are no reports as of yet that Smith was a supporter of Donald Trump, but being motivated to unleash a “large vehicle bomb” outside a major news network would seem to fit an emerging pattern. ABC News found 36 cases invoking “Trump” in connection with violence, threats, alleged assaults.

Published with permission of Daily Kos

UPDATE: (Karoli) According to law enforcement sources, the target was CNN's global headquarters in Atlanta. I'm sure it's just coincidence.