The Most Underpaid Reporter In The World

Philip Crowther is definitely not making enough money for his talent and skills.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 23, 2022

I don't know how much money Philip Crowther gets paid but I do know that whatever it is, it's not enough:

Reporting on the developing conflict between Russia and Ukraine from Kyiv last night as an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, Crowther shared a clip of himself bringing the news live on camera in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German, and tickle us impressed.

The clip Crowther posted has well and truly gone viral, with more than 3.8million views at time of reporting, more than 43,000 likes, 7,000 retweets and 3,700 quote tweets all echoing the same sentiment of ‘WTF’.

When I first saw this clip, WTF never crossed my mind. My first thought and my continued thinking, was, "Philip Crowther FTW." I can imagine being in a hot spot where armed conflict could begin at any minute, calmly reporting the story, much less doing it in six languages, even if I knew six languages.

Open thread below...

Discussion

